Aizawl: In a major clamp down on drug trafficking, Mizoram police on Wednesday recovered 562 grams of heroin from the possession of a woman in Serchhip district, police said.

The value of the seized drug is estimated to be Rs 2.8 crore in the international market.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The residence of the accused, Lalduhawmi, was raided on Tuesday night, during which the contraband concealed in 47 soap cases was recovered, the police said. The drug was recovered from her residence, hidden inside the almirah in bedroom.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and the case is under investigation, the police said.

See more Serchhip. The drug was recovered from her residence, hidden inside almirah in bedroom. The value is estimated at ₹ 2.8 crores in international market. Hence, Serchhip PS C/No. 75/2022 dt. 2.8.2022 u/s 21(c) of ND&PS Act is registered and being investigated. Well done Team — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) August 3, 2022

Also read | Mizoram: Two dead and two others injured in road mishap

Trending Stories









