Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 2.8 crore seized in Serchhip
Mizoram police arrests accused Lalduhawmi.

Aizawl: In a major clamp down on drug trafficking, Mizoram police on Wednesday recovered 562 grams of heroin from the possession of a woman in Serchhip district, police said.

The value of the seized drug is estimated to be Rs 2.8 crore in the international market.

The residence of the accused, Lalduhawmi, was raided on Tuesday night, during which the contraband concealed in 47 soap cases was recovered, the police said. The drug was recovered from her residence, hidden inside the almirah in bedroom.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 and the case is under investigation, the police said.

