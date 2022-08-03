Aizawl: Mizoram’s COVID-19 count reached 2,33,287 on Wednesday as 150 more people have tested positive for the infection, 187 less than the previous day, an official said.

The death toll remained at 710 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from all the eleven districts with Lunglei registering the highest (42), followed by Aizawl (39), and Saitual (14), he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,037, while 2,31,540 people have recovered from the infection, including 160 on Wednesday.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 21.68 per cent from 26.98 per cent on the previous day.

The discharge rate stood at 99.25 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested 19.55 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 692 samples on Tuesday.

16,63,997doses of vaccines, including 8,70,938 first doses, 7,27,928 second doses and 65,131 precaution doses have been administered so far till Tuesday, according to the state health department.

