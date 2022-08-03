Mizoram: Two dead and two others injured in road mishap

Aizawl: At least two people were feared dead and two others injured in a road mishap on a highway leading to Lengpui airport near Aizawl, police said.

C.Lalfakzuala (39) and his 10-year-old son Malsawmkima went missing Tuesday night when their vehicle skid off the road near a bridge and plunged into a river, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Four were on board when the incident occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday near Lengpui village. Two of the occupants were injured and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

The victims were returning from a birthday party held at a picnic resort near Lengte village when their vehicle skid off and plunged into the Tlawng river on Tuesday night, they said.

The father-son duo are believed to have drowned in the river.

Volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) from nearby villages- Sairang, Sihhmui and Aizawl have launched a search operation for the two missing persons, the police said.

Also Read | Mizoram: ZPM asks for special session on state’s financial crunch

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









