Aizawl: Functionaries of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s apex and most influential student body, on Tuesday held demonstration in front of Registrar Cooperative Societies office in Aizawl in protest against the re-employment of a retired official under the state’s cooperation department recently.

Lalrinsanga, who retired as Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) on superannuation in May, was recently re-employed by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The MZP functionaries picketed the official to prevent him from attending office on Tuesday.

However, the protesters dispersed soon after they learned that the official was on leave for three days.

Earlier on Monday, the student organisation had held a demonstration in front of Vanapa Hall in Aizawl and burned a copy of the re-employment order.

According to the organisation president Lalnunmawia Pautu, the additional RCS Lalrinsanga had retired on superannuation in May this year, and his successor Maria G Ralte had also retired in July.

He said that the student body has been strongly opposed to re-employment of any retired official, who does not have any speciality or distinction, as it hampers the chance for educated youth to enter government services.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Re-employment or retention of retired officials is also a waste of public money, he said.

Soon after the protest on Tuesday, the student body held an emergency meeting with its affiliated bodies and decided to intensify its agitation.

The meeting demanded the state government to revoke the re-employment order on or before Thursday.If the government fails to revoke the order within the deadline, the student body would picket before the official’s office to prevent him from attending office on Friday (August 5), the meeting said.The student body would also hold a demonstration to prevent state cooperation minister C. Lalrinsanga from attending office on August 8, it said.

The meeting also vehemently blamed the minister for allegedly ignoring repeated appeals made by the MZP not to re-employ the retired official.

Minister C. Lalrinsanga could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

Also read | From Aizawl to Birmingham CWG: Jeremy Lalrinnunga never had it easy

Trending Stories









