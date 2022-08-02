AIZAWL: Mizoram opposition party Congress on Tuesday sought an apology from Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia for allegedly giving false hope to the mass over the disbursement of monetary assistance under the state’s flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).

Tawnluia is the chairman of the SEDP executive board formed to oversee the implementation of the state flagship programme.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Congress media secretary C. Lalhriatpuia said that the deputy chief minister had made a public announcement at the party conference in June that monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 would be distributed to 60,000 household families under the SEDP by July.

“The announcement has created high hopes among the MNF supporters and thousands of poor families from rural areas,” the Congress leader said.

However, no family in the state received SEDP assistance till August 2, he said.

Blaming the deputy chief minister for allegedly making a fake promise, Lalhriatpuia demanded that the deputy chief minister tender an apology for giving false hopes to the people.

He said that when a local cable TV news hosted a discussion and preview of assembly polls in 2018, MNF president and chief minister Zoramthanga had clearly stated that distributing monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 3 lakh under SEDP would not be a burden as it is a five-year project that could be distributed in instalments every year.

According to Lalhriatpuia, the Zoramthanga-led MNF government had allocated Rs. 1,913 crore for the implementation of SEDP for four fiscals between 2019 and 2023.

He demanded the state government immediately disburse the assistance to the beneficiaries.

