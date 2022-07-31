Mizoram logs 136 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 82 less than the previous day, taking the state’s tally to 2,32,738, a health official said.

The state reported 218 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The death toll remains at 710 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 47, followed by Lunglei district (25) and Mamit district (23), he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 25.14 percent from 30.28 percent on the previous day, he said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,012, while 2,31,016 people have recovered from the infection, including 137 on Saturday, he said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.26 percent.

The state has so far tested 19.53 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 541 samples on Saturday.

16,62,518 doses of vaccines, including 8,70,605 first doses, 7,27,407 second doses, and 64,506 precaution doses have been administered so far till Friday, according to the state health department.

