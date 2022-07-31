Aizawl: Acting on specific information, officials of Excise & Narcotics Department seized 500 grams of heroin worth around Rs 6 lakh at Hnahlan village in Champhai District on Saturday, an official said on Sunday.

A Myanmar national has been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

In another operation, the department seized 154 grams of heroin worth around Rs 1.8 lakh on July 27 in Aizawl and arrested two peddlers, including a woman for possessing the contraband, he said.

Officials also arrested four people from Tripura on July 28 for possessing 35.9 kilograms of ganja (cannabis).

The department also seized 2.85 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs. 23.4 lakh from the possession of five people- 3 from Tripura and 2 from Assam at Dapchhuah village in western Mizoram’s Mamit district on July 28, the official said.

A maxicab used for transporting the contraband by the five accused had also been seized by the department, he said.

All the accused held with heroin and ganja were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

