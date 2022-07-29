The Mizoram faction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought fertilizer dealerships for its party workers.

In a letter dated June 16, 2022, state BJP President Vanlalhmuaka wrote to Dr. Thota Venkata Sarvarayudu, the Independent Director of National Fertilizers Limited, requesting the dealership for the saffron party workers. In the letter, Vanlalhmuaka requested “an allotment of fertilizer dealership” to the party karyakartas or workers. The particulars of the party workers, five names from 8 districts in Mizoram, were listed with their name and details.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Vanlalhmuaka wrote in the letter, “I am to request you for allotment of fertilizer dealership to our party karyakartas whose particulars are enclosed herewith against the name of districts for dealership including carrying and forward agent at Silchar or Guwahati, whichever is convenient against the district mentioned for further benefit of the farmers of Mizoram as the supply of fertilizer in state is very less and could not meet the requirement of the agricultural farmers.”

National Fertilizers Limited is an Indian government-owned fertilizer producer under the ownership of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. It manufactures chemical fertilizers, organic fertilizers and industry chemicals and has a Central Marketing Office at NOIDA, four Zonal Offices at Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh & Hyderabad, 15 State & 3 UT Offices and 35 Area offices spread across the country.

Reacting to the BJP’s demand, the Mizoram state Congress spokesperson, Dr. Lallianchhunga said, “BJP – it is never a clean party. So the fact that they are seeking fertilizer dealerships for their party workers goes to prove further that they are not a clean party. The state BJP President Hmuaka does not believe in democratic ideas, he wants to function as a dictator inside the party. He doesn’t believe in collective leadership.”

Lallianchhunga told EastMojo he believes the party will slowly lose its ground in South Mizoram, where the majority of BJP party members in Mizoram reside.

“The party will slowly lose ground in the South because the promise of the BJP to the people of Southern Mizoram was to implement direct funding for Autonomous District Councils, but they are unable to implement it till today. The people are beginning to lose confidence in them.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also commented on a recent incident where the lone BJP MLA in Mizoram was convicted in a corruption case, saying, “BJP’s reputation has been further damaged by their lone BJP MLA Dr. BD Chakma being aligned in a corruption case.”

With their lone MLA being convicted in a corruption case, the Congress spokesperson said there was little hope for the saffron party to hold a single seat in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections.

“With BD Chakam’s corruption case, I think they will have NIL results in the next election. They do not have a chance because the BJP is just one of the instruments for the idea of Hindutva. BJP is a political instrument backed by VHP and RSS, who do not believe in secularism. This party is dangerous for the country. The party is trying to win over the country with its money as they are the the richest political party in the world. But even though they try to gain popularity with money power, it is clear that it is not because of their good deeds. So we have to fight against this party, they are a stumbling block against the betterment of the country.”

The Vice President of the state ruling party Mizo National Front (MNF), Lalthlengliana however, had a differing opinion on the BJP President’s request to National Fertilizers Limited.

“As the BJP President he has a certain right to speak for his party workers. However, it would have been better if it could be done through the state government functionaries,” Lalthlengliana told EastMojo.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“In the potlicial field, we are all aspiring to grow. So we cannot comment if they are trying to do something for their party members. As the central ministry is going on the basis of a project system, anyone who comes up with a good project has an advantage, including consultancy firms,” he added.

Also Read | Mizoram is running out of money, massive crisis looms

Trending Stories









