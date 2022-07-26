With Mizoram assembly polls due next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which opened its account in 2018, is making massive efforts to topple Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF), the saffron party’s ally at the Centre, from power.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka on Tuesday said his party is preparing for the first BJP-led government in the state and has been actively involved in campaigns to strengthen the party ahead of assembly polls due in the latter part of 2023.

A day earlier, Zoramthanga had said that his party was making efforts to retain power and increase its tally from 28 to 30.

“We have been preparing to form the next government. We have enough time to strengthen our party and we are confident of faring better in the upcoming assembly polls,” Vanlalhmuaka said.

The BJP chief’s statement came amid speculations about the possibility of the BJP’s image being tarnished after its lone legislator was convicted in a graft case.

Buddha Dhan Chakma, who was elected on the BJP ticket from Chakma-dominated Tuichawng constituency in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district in 2018 assembly polls, was convicted and sentenced to one-year imprisonment along with 12 people for misappropriating development fund in the erstwhile Congress-led Chakma council by a special court on Monday.

Reacting to Chakma’s conviction, Vanlalhmuaka said it would not affect the party’s prospects.

“There are some loopholes in the judicial process. Everything will be cleared when the judgement is challenged in a higher court,” he said.

Chakma, who was released on bail along with 12 others on Tuesday after the verdict, said they would challenge the judgement in the Gauhati High Court.

Vanlalhmuaka claimed their party is gaining ground in the state. “People are putting faith in the BJP as there are no other parties in Mizoram, including the MNF, to form the next government,” he said.

He said that the BJP would go solo and contest all the 40 seats in the upcoming assembly polls.

Highly-placed sources told this reporter that some MLAs from the ruling MNF and opposition parties are likely to join the BJP ahead of assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader said that the party is specifically concentrating on ethnic minorities areas- two assembly constituencies in Siaha district, three in Lawngtlai district and a Chakma-dominated West Tuipui constituency in Lunglei district in the southern part of the state.

Besides, the party is also eyeing three constituencies in Brus concentrated in western Mizoram’s Mamit district and a Hmar-dominated Tuivawl constituency in the northeastern part of the state bordering Manipur, she said.

However, political analysts believed that the BJP would not have much impact in state politics but might increase its tally to 3 if it garners influence in the ethnic minorities areas.

Lalthakima, who teaches political science at Pachhunga University College (PUC), said that the BJP might win the Mamit seat, which is predominantly inhabited by the Bru tribals and West Tuipui besides retaining Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat.

The associate professor believed that the saffron is unlikely to garner support from the majority of Mizos, who see the party as ‘communal.’

Dr Lallianchhunga, an associate professor at the political science department at Mizoram University (MZU), shared the view of Lalthakima as regards the BJP’s political surge among indigenous Mizos.

He said that majority of Mizos did not endorse the BJP as it is seen largely as communal and anti-Christian due to its Hindutva policy.

He further said that BJP is unlikely to raise its tally unless it ties up with the MNF, which is the party’s ally at the Centre.

The BJP, whose foray into Mizoram assembly polls dates back to 1993, opened its account after winning the Tuichawng seat in 2018.

The party had contested 39 seats and got a vote share of 8 per cent against the ruling MNF’s 37.7 per cent in the last assembly polls.

