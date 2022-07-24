Delegation from Mizoram meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: A delegation of Lai, Mara and Chakma coordination committee from Mizoram met Union Minister Jitendra Singh here on Saturday and discussed with him some of their pending demands, an official statement said.

They also presented a memorandum to the minister.

Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to develop the north eastern states and bring them at par with other more developed states of the country and at the same time also ensure equitable development of different areas within the north eastern region as well as different tribes and communities living in the region.

He also told the delegation comprising representatives of Lai, Mara and Chakma autonomous district councils that Prime Minister Modi is keen to resolve the issues of different tribes and communities of north-eastern region with a human touch, which were neglected for long and exploited by successive governments in Mizoram.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, also recalled a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Aizawl and his meetings with different sections of people to arrive at a reasonable decision.

He also referred to the initiative taken by Shah, as chairman of north eastern council (NEC), to propose allocation of exclusive funds from the council’s budget for the deprived sections and neglected areas.

Various demands raised by the members of delegation were discussed with the minister, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh said the Modi government has always been very considerate and sympathetic.

Prominent members in the delegation included M Laikaw, chairman Lai Mara Chakma coordination committee, Nirupam Chakma, ex-minister, government of Mizoram, Delson Notlia, national secretary, minority morcha, Sapliana Vandir, ex-MLA and T Zakunga, ex-CEM (chief executive member) & MDC (member of district council), the statement added.

