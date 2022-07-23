Mizoram reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Aizawl: Mizoram reported 147 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 60 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,31,558, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 708 as two more persons from Aizawl district succumbed to the infection on Thursday and Friday, he said.

Aizawl district reported the highest of 63 cases, followed by Lunglei and Mamit which reported 20 cases each and Saitual (13), he said.

The fresh cases were detected from 564 samples tested on Friday, with a single-day positivity rate of 26 per cent against 29.53 per cent on the previous day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now is 787, while 2,30,063 people have recovered from the disease, including 122 on Saturday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.35 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.48 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Altogether 16,53,970 doses of vaccines, including 8,69,224 first doses, 7,25,436 second doses and 5,93,10 precaution doses have been administered so far till Friday, according to the state health department.

