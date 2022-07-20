Aizawl: Mizoram reported 280 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike in nearly four months (since March 22), with the state’s tally increasing to 2,30,926, a health department official said.

The state had registered 287 COVID-19 cases on March 22.

The death toll remains at 706 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported, the official said.

The number of fresh cases reported on Monday was 223 more than the total cases reported on the previous day, he said.

The fresh cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl reporting the highest at 100, followed by Serchhip district (59) and Lunglei district (54), he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 27.72 per cent from 26.89 per cent on the previous day, the official said.

Mizoram now has 745 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,29,475 people have recovered from the infection, including 303 on Tuesday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.37 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

More than 19.45 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19, including 1,010 samples on Monday.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.68 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday with 7.24 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

At least 54,464 people got the precautionary dose, he said.

