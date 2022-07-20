Mizoram: Fake gold bars seized, two arrested

AIZAWL: Two persons were apprehended with fake gold bars at Khuangpuilawm in Kolasib near the Assam border on Sunday, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Zonunsanga (38), a resident of Aizawl’s Bawngkawn and Lalpekthanga (35) of Champhai town, the statement said.

On Suspicion, policemen at Kolasib police station seized four rectangular metal bars (yellow colour) from the possession of the accused.

The metal bars were hidden inside the dashboard of a vehicle, which the accused were travelling in, it said.

On verification, the gold bars were found to be fake, it said.

Police have registered a complaint against the two accused and further investigation is in progress, the statement added.

