Mizoram police cautions against cyber crime

Aizawl: Amid rising online fraud, the Mizoram Police urged the general public to exercise extreme caution and warned them against scammers, who impersonated senior government officials.

A statement issued by the police said there has been a surge in impersonation of senior officials, ministers and MLAs via WhatsApp.

“These scammers using photographs or profiles of high ranking officials and individuals as well as various other dignitaries, initiate conversations with government employees/individuals pretending/impersonating and making various excuses with requests for money and/ or to ask them to purchase items/gifts online for them,” the statement said.

The statement urged everyone to be aware of such a scam and to exercise extreme caution, when conversing with unknown numbers on WhatsApp.

Such instances may also be reported to web portal and/or on toll-free Cyber Helpline No 1030, the statement said.

The statement further urged the public to follow Mizoram Police on any of the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Koo and Instagram for regular advisories on

safe online behaviour and cyber safety tips.

