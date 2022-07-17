Aizawl: Mizoram reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike since April 5, with the state’s tally increasing to 2,30,359, a health department official said.

The state had registered 175 COVID-19 cases on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The death toll remains at 706 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The number of fresh cases reported on Sunday was 109 more than the total cases reported on the previous day, he said.

Of the 175 new cases, Lunglei district reported the highest at 75, followed by Aizawl district (68) and Saitual district (11).

The single-day positivity rate increased to 28 percent from 16.8 percent on the previous day, he said.

Mizoram now has 1,192 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,28,691 people have recovered from the infection, including 41 on Sunday. The discharge rate stood at 99.20 percent and death rate at 0.30 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

More than 19.44 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19, including 624 samples on Saturday.

Also read: Mizoram govt issues show cause notice to NHM staff on strike

Trending Stories









