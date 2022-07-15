Mizoram logs 119 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,30,348

Aizawl: Mizoram registered 119 new COVID-19 cases with a single-day positivity rate of 20.24 per cent, pushing the tally to 2,30,348, a health department official said on Friday.
The coronavirus death toll, however, remained at 706, he said. On Thursday, the state had reported 105 fresh infections.
Mizoram has the second highest number of active cases in the northeastern region, at 1,067, after Assam (3,150), as per official data on Friday.
The new cases were reported from Aizawl district (61), Lunglei (38), Saitual (14), Champhai (4) and Hnahthial (2).
A total of 2,28,575 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 16 since Thursday, the official said.
The state has thus far tested 19.43 lakh samples for COVID-19.
