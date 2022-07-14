Mizoram prepares for Presidential polls slated for July 18

Aizawl: Mizoram is fully prepared for the Presidential polls slated for July 18, a senior official in the state assembly said Thursday.

The state will participate in the upcoming Presidential polls with 40 legislators and two Members of Parliament (MP)- one each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Assembly commissioner and secretary H. Lalrinmawa, who is the assistant returning officer of the polls for the northeastern state, said that voting would be held at the state assembly house under strict COVID-19 protocols following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

He said that voting will be held between 10 am and 5 pm and a special arrangement has been made to enable any COVID-19 infected legislator to cast their votes in the last hour.

All the officials dealing with the Presidential polls and authorised media persons, who will cover the polls, would be tested for Covid-19 on Saturday, while thermal screening would be conducted for the legislators on the polling day, the official said.

According to Lalrinawma, the vote value of each MLA in the state is 8 and that of an MP is 700. Mizoram has 40 legislators and two MPs.

The total vote value of MLA in the state is 320 and that of MPs is 1,400, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He said that all the 40 legislators are expected to cast their votes in the state, while the two MPs would exercise their franchise at the Parliament House in Delhi as there is no plea from MLAs to cast their votes outside the state or MP to cast their votes in Mizoram.

In the 40-member state assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by chief minister Zoramthanga has 28 members, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)- 6, Congress-5 and BJP has one member. The two MPs belonged to the MNF.

All the 28 ruling MLAs, MPs and a BJP legislator would cast their votes in favour of BJP led National Democratic Alliance’s candidate Droupadi Murmu, while the opposition Congress and ZPM members would go for Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and other opposition parties nominee Yashwant Sinha, highly placed parties sources said.

The counting of votes will be held at Parliament House in Delhi on July 21.

Also read: Mizoram: Congress demands resignation of state excise minister

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









