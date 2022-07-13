Aizawl: Mizoram reported 142 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in three months, taking the state’s tally to 2,30,124, a health department official said.

The state reported 120 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The death toll remains at 706 as no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Of the 142 fresh cases, 104 were reported from Lunglei district, 20 from Aizawl district, 9 from Champhai district, 5 from Saitual district and 2 each from Khawzawl and Hnahthial districts, he said.The single-day positivity rate increased to 25.59 per cent from 24.94 per cent on the previous day, he said.

12 people recuperated on Tuesday, raising the total recoveries to 2,28,547.

The northeastern state now has 871 COVID-19 active cases.

More than 19.42 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19, including 555 samples on Tuesday.

