AIZAWL: In another breakthrough, troops of Assam Rifles have apprehended two cadres of a Myanmar-based outlawed outfit Maraland Defence Force (MDF) with ammunition in south Mizoram’s Siaha district near the Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of three Assam Rifles personnel conducted a raid at Zawngling village in the district, close to the India-Myanmar border, and nabbed the two after they illegally crossed the international boundary and entered Mizoram, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Over 20 rounds of 12 gauge 70mm cartridge, one banned kenbo bike, 11,100 face value of Myanmar Kyat (currency) and Indian currency worth Rs 650 were recovered from the two cadres, it said.

The apprehended cadres and recovered items were handed over to state police for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Earlier on July 6, Assam Rifles in joint operation with state police, had apprehended a top leader of outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in Aizawl.

Also read: Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 13 lakh seized near Myanmar border

Trending Stories









