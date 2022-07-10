Aizawl: Heroin worth Rs 13 lakh was seized near the Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with state police seized 26 grams of heroin from a woman at Zokhawthar-Melbuk road on Friday, it said.
The woman, suspected to be a peddler, was arrested, it added.
The accused along with the drugs was handed over to the police for investigation, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.
The paramilitary force also seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 7.8 lakh from Zokhawthar village in the same area on Friday.
