AIZAWL: A 40km stretch of road linking Mizoram-Assam border town Bairabi with western Mizoram’s Mamit town was on Friday newly declared as National Highway following a plea by Mizoram government, an official said.
The official said that Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena and State Road & Infrastructure Development Board vice chairman and MLA H. Lalzirliana had recently met Union Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari urging him to convert the Bairabi-Mamit road into double lane and declared it as a National Highway.
As assured by the Union Minister, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Friday issued a notification declaring the inclusion of the Bairabi-Mamit under NH-6, the official said.
Starting from its junction with NH-27 in Assam’s Jorhat, the NH-6 connects Shillong, Dhaleswar and then Mizoram’s, Bairabi, Kawnpui, Aizawl, Selling, Lumtui, Khawthlir, Tuisen, Neihdawn, Champhai and terminates at Zokhawthar on the Indo-Myanmar border. From Bairabi (spur starting), it will lead to western Mizoram and terminated at a junction with NH-108 near Mamit town.
Meanwhile, an official statement said that the new National Highway, when completed, would immensely benefit the people of western Mamit district as it would facilitate easier and speedy transportation of commodities (transported by goods train) from Bairabi town. It would also bring convenience to the locals to send or export their goods, it said. The new National Highways would also benefit southern districts in terms of transportation of goods from Bairabi town to the southern districts and vice versa, it said.
