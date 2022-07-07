Aizawl: A militant belonging to the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) outfit was arrested in the Mizoram capital on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a search in a house in Vaivakawn locality in Aizawl and nabbed Jacob Hrangkhawl, the self-proclaimed president of NLFT (BM) faction, it said.

Three mobile phones and two diaries were seized from his possession, it added.

