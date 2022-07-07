The anti-corruption ombudsman has ordered a probe into the alleged anomalies in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) following a complaint filed by BJP Mizoram unit, a BJP leader said on Wednesday.

The Lokayukta has recently directed the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to initiate a preliminary enquiry against officials of state rural development department over the alleged irregularities in the execution of material component of the Centre scheme, the leader said.

In April, the Central Schemes Monitoring and Vigilance Cell of the state BJP had filed a complaint with state Lokayukta, asking the anti-corruption ombudsman to probe the alleged mismanagement of MGNREGS and anomalies in the implementation of the Centre’s scheme by the Mizoram government. Following the complaint, the anti-corruption ombudsman had sent a letter to the secretary of the rural development department.

The BJP leader said that the Lokayukta has to direct the ACB for a probe because the reply given by the rural development department’s secretary was found unsatisfactory.

The BJP had alleged that there were anomalies in the manner in which material component works under the MGNREGS were distributed and a large amount of money was squandered in the process. It had also alleged that there was circumvention of rules in the implementation of the MGNREGS scheme under the state government.

It had alleged that the material component works were distributed among DEC (District Employment Council), BEC (Block Employment Council) and VEC (Village Employment Council) in the ratio of 40:30:30 in violation of guidelines under the MGNREG Act.

“We have proof beyond doubt that a lot of money has been squandered in the system. It is a convenient tool for the ruling party to show favours and partisan considerations for its party workers,” the BJP had said in its complaint.

All VEC powers are arrogated by the block and district authorities transacting all funds through Block office (BDO/BEC) and District Office (DRDA/DEC) which is totally against the spirit of the scheme and the democratic principles, the party had said.

The party had also said that Union Minister of State for Rural Development F.S.Kulaste during his visit to Aizawl in February was also shocked to observe such flagrant violations of rules in the implementation of the MGNREG scheme.

Officials of rural development could not be contacted.

However, state rural development minister Lalruatkima had earlier denied the allegation and said that no funds were squandered for the benefit of party workers.

He had claimed that the state employment guarantee council had decided to utilise the material component at the level of DEC, BEC and VEC in the ratio of 40:30:30 for better implementation of the MGNREG scheme.

