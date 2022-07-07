Droupadi Murmu arrives in Mizoram to seek support for Prez polls

Aizawl: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu arrived in Aizawl on Thursday to seek support for the Presidential polls, slated for July 18.

She was received by chief minister Zoramthanga and two other state ministers at Lengpui, the lone airport in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After her arrival, Murmu addressed a function at Aijal club, which was attended by ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators, including Zoramthanga and leaders of state BJP.

Zoramthanga took to twitter to welcome Murmu.

“Northeast India as a whole and Mizoram wish the best for Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Presidential Candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in her future endeavours,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

Murmu was accompanied by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways-Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice & Empowerment – Pratima Bhoumik, Lok Sabha member from Assam – Rajdeep Roy, and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra .

Right after the function, Murmu called on state governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan .

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During a brief interaction, the NDA’s presidential candidate enquired about the various facets of Mizoram and said that she was very much impressed with the natural beauty and climate of the state.

Murmu left for Guwahati in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Sonowal thanked Zoramthanga and MLAs for their hospitality and support to Murmu.

“Honoured by the warm welcome and massive support to NDA Presidential candidate Smt Droupadi Murmu ji in Mizoram. Gratitude to CM Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji and all public representatives,” he said in a tweet.

See more Honoured by the warm welcome and massive support to NDA Presidential candidate Smt Droupadi Murmu ji in Mizoram. Gratitude to CM Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji and all public representatives. pic.twitter.com/a3pQ9NRtbw — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 7, 2022

Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, Murmu started her career as a teacher before entering state politics.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

She has been elected in the Odisha assembly twice in 2000 and 2009.

She became the first woman Governor of Jharkhan in 2015. If elected, Murmu would become the first tribal President and second female President of India. In the present 40-member Mizoram assembly, the MNF has 28 members, main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (6), Congress (5) and BJP has one member.

Also read | NLFT militant arrested in Mizoram

Trending Stories









