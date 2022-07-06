Mizoram on Tuesday sounded alert as the state registered a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days.

State spokesperson and nodal officer on COVID-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma in a statement has urged the general public to be cautious and to give more attention to precautionary measures following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Lalmalsawma said that the COVID-19 curve showed an upward trend worldwide these days and Mizoram is no exception to it.

“The state government find it necessary to make an appeal for public safety amid rising COVID-19 cases taking into account the impact and difficulties caused by the pandemic in the past,” he said in the statement.

According to the official, Mizoram now accounts for 30.53 per cent of COVID-19 active cases in the Northeast region.

Some of the 338 active patients in the state now are critical and undergoing treatment at their homes and hospitals, he said.

Lalmalsawma said that some people have recently succumbed to the infection due to delays in sample tests despite developing symptoms of COVID-19.

He urged the people to immediately get their samples tested if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 or are suspicious of being infected and also to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Mizoram on Tuesday reported 138 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since April 27.

Of the total 2,29,348 infected people, 706 have succumbed to the virus.

At least 30 people recuperated on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 2,28,304.

The northeastern state now has 338 active cases.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients now stands at 99.54 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.39 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to the state health department, over 8.66 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday with 7.21 lakh of them have received both doses of vaccines.

At least 52,141 people got the precautionary dose.

