Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Tuesday said his party is on a recruitment drive to recruit like-minded people as he inducted a well-known journalist J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng, who is associated with a leading local cable news channel, into the ruling party.

“We are on a drive to recruit and bring like-minded people into the fold of the MNF, which upholds the covenant of the Mizo nation(tribes),” Zoramthanga said, addressing a function at the party office here.

He said that Mizoram has its territorial integrity , and it was God’s destiny to let the Mizo forefathers occupy the hilly and landlocked state.

J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng

“Mizoram has its territorial integrity. We have a common language (lingua franca). It is a literate state with almost one faith,” the MNF leader said.

He said that Mizoram has been marvellously placed in a strategic location as the state is sandwiched between two international boundaries and also surrounded by different faiths.

The former rebel leader turned politician said that the MNF has overcome several hardships during the insurgency.

Citing that the almighty has led Mizoram to the limit where it should be, Zoramthanga said the Mizos would have waged a massive war with India had the MNF rebels taken Assam Rifles installations in February 1966 a night before the rebel group declared independence.

Mizoram would have also faced great trouble due to money as the Mizo people would have a chance to rule the state with a huge stock of money, he said.

Zoramthanga claimed that the MNF party now has a two-thirds majority in the 40-member state assembly.

“Even though there are times when we fall, we have been making steady progress. We are now having two-third legislators in the state assembly,” he said.

Hitting out at oppositions, the MNF president said Congress is no more a threat to the MNF and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) seems to fall flat before the mass as it frequently changed its system or ideologies despite preaching an introduction of a ‘new system’ in the state.

Vanchhawng, who joined the MNF on Tuesday, said he valued the party that fought for independence for the Mizo people.

He said that no other regional parties in the state will be strong enough to wipe out the MNF from power in the next assembly polls due in the latter part of 2023.

Vanchhawng currently works as a news editor in the state-leading cable TV Zonet.

Highly placed sources said that the scribe has been tipped for the Serchhip seat in the next assembly polls to be likely up against incumbent Lalduhoma of ZPM.

Lalduhoma won the Serchhip seat in the last assembly polls held in November 2018 and again in the assembly bypoll held in April 2019.

