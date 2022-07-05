AIZAWL: The Mizoram cabinet on Monday approved one time relaxation of provision for regularisation of 18 provisional employees, an official statement said.

The meeting of council of ministers chaired by chief minister Zoramthanga has approved one-time relaxation of the provision at para 3 (1) of the “Government of Mizoram Regularization of Provisional Employees Scheme, 2020” in favour of 18 provisional employees engaged against a single post or only two posts in their respective departments, the statement said.

Para 3 (1) of the Government of Mizoram Regularization of Provisional Employees Scheme, 2020″ states that 35 per cent of the vacancies in any Group ‘C’ or Group ‘D’ post falling within the direct recruitment quota as per the recruitment rules can be reserved for a regularisation/regular appointment of Provisional Employees in a vacancy year.

In February, thousands of provisional employees staged mass casual leave demanding several benefits, including lifting of stay order for regularisation of the employees.

There more than 8,500 provisional employees employed in Group C and Group D posts in at least 45 departments under Mizoram government. The meeting of council of ministers also agreed to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) in Aviation Turbine Fuel from 10 per cent to 1 per cent, the official statement said.

It approved the draft rules for Mizoram Licensing and Regulation of Private Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, 2022 and the Mizoram Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2022, it said.

Among others, the meeting also approved amendment to Mizoram Pharmacy Council Rules, 1997, slicing out a plot of land belonging to Animal husbandry and Veterinary department in Mamit for the construction of a community hall under the General Administration Department.

