Aizawl: Acting on tip off, personnel of Assam Rifles recovered arms and ammunition during operations at two different locations on Friday and Sunday, also arresting two persons in connection with the recoveries, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

On Sunday, personnel of 8 Assam Rifles conducted an operation along Farkawn-Tiau road in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border and recovered 47 rounds of various caliber ammunitions, 17 rounds of 7.62mm, 21 rounds of 5.56mm and 9 rounds of 8mm, the statement said.

Two persons have been apprehended in connection with the recovery, it said.

In another operation, the peribiliary force also recovered 13,500 rounds of 12 Bore shotfun and one NX 200 Air gun near Niawthlang village in south Mizoram’s Siaha district on Friday, the statement added.

