Aizawl: In a setback for the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), nearly 400 party workers, including six village council members, joined the BJP in the Chakma area on Tuesday, party sources said on Wednesday.

The development came a day after the swearing-in ceremony of seven newly appointed Executive Members (EM) in the MNF-ruled Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

The BJP said in a statement that a total of 398 MNF workers quit the party en masse and joined the saffron party during a function at Kamalanagar town in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

Lone BJP legislator Dr. BD Chakma, who is the state BJP vice president, attended the event and urged the new members to work for the BJP with the party’s mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last’.

Former state minister and BJP National Council member from Mizoram Nirupam Chakma, who also spoke on the occasion, lauded the new members as taking the right decision for joining the largest party in the world and for the larger interest of the Chakma people.

Nirupam Chakma said that true development would not be achieved in the Chakma council unless the BJP is in power.

He blamed Chief Minister Zoramthanga for allegedly ignoring the Chakma people and not visiting the CADC for nearly four years since he became the chief minister in December 2019.

Alleging internal squabble in the present MNF led CADC, former CADC chairman and BJP Chakma district vice president Dayal Chandra Chakma said it will soon be thrown out of power.

The induction ceremony was attended by several BJP leaders in Chakma area.

