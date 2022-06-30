Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday hailed the historic Mizoram peace accord as an enduring and most successful accord ever signed in the country.

Remna Ni, the anniversary of the signing of the Mizoram peace accord, was celebrated across the state on Thursday after two years of hiatus due to Covid-19.

Zoramthanga graced the grand event held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl.

The MNF leader claimed that the Mizo accord is taken as a model of peace by neighbouring states and countries.

“The Mizoram accord is admired by other states and countries. It is the most enduring and successful accord in the country as not a single person has ever taken up arms to carry out underground activities from the state since the signing of the peace accord in 1986,” the former rebel leader turned politician said.

According to Zoramthanga, the Mizoram peace accord was signed with terms acceptable to both the Centre and the MNF thought it was not according to the maximum wishes of the Indian government, the Mizo people and the underground government.

“God has given us a peace accord that we can all accept. The peace process was long but God has put everything together for its success,” the three-time Chief Minister said.

He said that one of the greatness of the accord is the inclusion of Article 371G in the country’s constitution, which envisages safeguarding Mizoram.

He said that Article 371G was the result of the sacrifices made by both parties (MNF and India).

Urging the people to value the peace accord, Zoramthanga said Mizoram can export the accord to the outside world although it has no industrial products and machines to export them.

The Mizoram peace accord was signed between the Centre and MNF on June 30, 1986, ending two decades of insurgency in the region.

Mizoram became the 23rd Indian state on February 20, 1987.

