AIZAWL: An official function would be held on Thursday to mark ‘Remna Ni,’ the anniversary of the signing of the historic ‘Mizo peace accord’ after a hiatus of two years, official sources said.

No official function could be held to mark the peace accord day in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sources said that Remna Ni would be celebrated across the state and the grand celebration would be held in Aizawl. Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga would grace the event to be held at Vanapa Hall here, it said.

Also read: The 1986 Mizo Peace Accord: Why Mizoram celebrates ‘Remna Ni’

Known as “Remna Ni” in local parlance, the anniversary of the signing of the historic ‘Mizo peace accord’ between the central government and the erstwhile underground MNF, is celebrated on June 30.

The Mizoram peace accord was signed between the Centre and MNF on June 30, 1986, ending two decades of insurgency, after which Mizoram became the 23rd Indian state on February 20, 1987.

Mizoram was part of Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The MNF was founded by former Mizoram chief minister late Laldenga to protest against the inaction of the Centre towards the famine situation in the Mizo areas of the Assam state in the late 1950s.

After a major uprising through peaceful means, the group took up arms and was involved in underground activities between 1966 and 1986.

After coming to the overground in 1986, the MNF was converted into a political party and is now a recognised regional or state party.

The MNF won the assembly polls in 1986, 1998, 2003 and 2018.

Due to the incumbency wave, the party suffered a heavy defeat by winning only 3 out of 40 seats in the 2008 assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With its strong total prohibition agenda and the incumbency wave on the ruling Congress, the MNF came back to power in 2018 assembly polls under the leadership of Zoramthanga by sweeping 26 seats and later won two more seats in the assembly bypolls.

The MNF is a member of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

In the present 40-member state assembly, the MNF has 28 members, Zoram People’s Movement (6), Congress (5) and BJP (1).

Trending Stories









