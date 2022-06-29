Aizawl: Assam Rifles have seized heroin, Methamphetamine tablets and foreign cigarettes altogether worth over over Rs.5 crore during operations at different locations in Mizoram in the past two days, an Assam Rifles officer said on Wednesday.

He said that personnel of the country’s oldest paramilitary force posted along the Indo -Myanmar border in a joint operation with Mizoram police on Tuesday seized 226 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.33 crore at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district on the Mizoram- Myanmar border.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One person has been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

Acting on specific information, personnel of 2 Assam Rifles posted in Aizawl recovered 58,000 tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs. 1.74 crore from the possession of two persons at Chawlhhmun area in Aizawl on Monday, he said.

Assam Rifles also recovered a substantial quantities of foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 2.25 crore during operations at different locations near the Myanmar border between Monday and Tuesday, he said.

All the accused and seized items during the past two days were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings, he added.

Also read: Mizoram’s Presbyterian Church to provide financial aid to flood-hit Silchar

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









