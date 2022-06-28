Aizawl: Presbyterian Church of Mizoram will be providing monetary assistance to flood-hit Assam as a humanitarian gesture, a Presbytarian church leader said on Monday.

Rev. Vanlalnghaka Ralte, moderator of Synod, the highest executive body of the Presbytarian church, said the meeting of Synod officers on Monday discussed the flood situation in the neighbouring state, and unanimously decided to provide monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 8 lakh for the flood-affected people of Silchar town and its vicinity in Assam’s Cachar district.

“We have decided to give Rs 8 lakh to flood victims in Silchar town and surrounding villages as a humanitarian gesture to show our love for them at this trying time,” he said.

Ralte said the assistance would be handed over to Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli.

He said that he along with Synod secretary Rev. Z.D. Lalhmachhuana would leave for Silchar on Tuesday afternoon to hand over the assistance to the Cachar Deputy Commissioner.

Ralte added that the church would also think about providing monetary assistance to people living in a Presbytarian mission compound in Silchar, who are currently affected by flood, if the need arises.

Meanwhile, Kolasib sub headquarters of Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Monday handed over Rs 50,000 each to the Cachar deputy commissioner and YMA Silchar branch for flood victims.

Kolasib sub headquarters YMA president Thomas D. Lalengliana, who headed the YMA team, said the association could not ignore the hardship faced by the people of Silchar due to the floods.

“We have handed the assistance over to a Sonai Revenue Circle officer and YMA leaders to express our concern for the flood-affected people. As a philanthropic organisation, YMA does not divide people on the basis of caste or creed when it comes to humanity in times of distress,” Lalengliana said.

The Mizoram government will also provide drinking water to flood-hit Assam.

During a telephonic conversation on Sunday, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had informed his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma that the Mizoram government would provide drinking water to flood-hit Silchar town.

The central committee of YMA and its branches in Aizawl has also provided over 14,000 litres of bottled drinking water to flood-affected residents of Silchar.

According to sources, the flood situation in Silchar town is now improving as the water level has begun to subside since Sunday.

It may be mentioned that both Mizoram and Assam were once at loggerheads due to the border disputes.

In July last year, at least six policemen and a civilian from Assam had died in firing between the police forces of the two neighbouring states. The firing was followed by an economic blockade staged by residents of Chachar’s Lailapur village, which was lifted in August after both governments held talks in Aizawl.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam.

