Aizawl: Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest philanthropic organization and most powerful civil society organisation in Mizoram celebrates its raising day across the state on Wednesday.

Apart from functions, sports and cultural events, the day was marked as one for community and philanthropic service.

The organization branches across the state organised their own programmes the whole day during which members undertook their priorities as in some places cleaning their localities, villages, streets, cemeteries and even constructing poor people’s houses and distribution of money to poor people and patients in the hospitals were taken up.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga graced the event held at Zemabawk in Aizawl.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded YMA for its outstanding social and philanthropic services, which he termed was one of the manifestations of the Mizos’ image.

He encouraged the organisation to carry on its services.

Zoramthanga also urged the youths to keep themselves away from drugs, alcohol and other substance abuse.

YMA was established on 15 June 1935, originally as the Young Lushai Association (YLA), which was later replaced with the “Young Mizo Association” in 1947.

It was initiated by the Welsh Christian missionaries who understood the need of cultural conservation of the Mizo tribe, who were under pressure of political and social modernization.

The association is administered by a central committee (Central YMA), headquartered at Aizawl, and under which there are 8 sub-headquarters, 50 groups and more than 805 branches, which covers all of Mizoram and some parts of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

The organisation now has a total membership of more than 4.69 lakh.

The association aims at good use of leisure, development of the Mizo society, revere Christian ethics and imposes commitments to its members of Self-discipline and righteousness, good management of family, just and truthfulness, tolerance, politeness, chivalry and usefulness, social commitment, respect for religion, preservation of culture, abstinence from liquor and drugs.

