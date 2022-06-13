Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported two new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike this year, taking the tally to 2,28,575, a health official said.

The state had reported 28 cases on Sunday.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 701 after a three-month-old infant succumbed to the infection at a COVID-19 health centre in Lunglei town on Sunday, he said.

Mizoram now has 168 active cases, while 2,27,706 people have recovered from the infection.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 3.39 per cent from 13.39 per cent on the previous day, the official said.

The northeastern state has conducted more than 19.33 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 thus far.

