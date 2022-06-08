Aizawl: The Congress state headquarters has asked the party’s disciplinary action committee to deal with the matter relating to the post-poll alliance the party leaders and Members of District Council (MDC) in Mara forged with arch rival in MNF.

State Congress spokesperson Dr. Lallianchhunga on Wednesday said the meeting of the party high command, Political Affairs Committee (PAC), on Tuesday has referred the matter concerning the fate of Mara District Congress Committee leaders and four Congress elected members or MDCs of Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) to the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee.

The PAC meeting said the disciplinary action committee, if necessary, will visit Mara, make assessment and submit its findings to the PAC, he said.

Meanwhile, the PAC has served a show-cause notice to party leaders and four MDCs in MADC for forming a joint legislature party with the MNF in the council against its decision to sit in opposition.

Soon after the council polls result threw up a hung house on May 9, the PAC had decided that no post-poll alliance will be forged with any party in the MADC and the Congress would sit in opposition.

The Mara District Congress Committee had replied to the show-cause notice on May 31. Mara District Congress Committee president S. Hiato had clarified that they forged a pre-poll alliance and formed a joint legislature party with the MNF as the latter offered them a Chief Executive Member (CEM) and three Executive Member (EM) berths.

Hiato had said the Congress was hesitant and no more in a position to face fresh elections if no coalition government was formed after the council poll results threw up a hung house on May 9.

He had said the party had no choice but to form a coalition government with arch rival MNF to save the party from losing ground and for its betterment in the Mara area.

In the council polls held on May 5, the BJP had emerged as the single-largest party by winning 12 seats, while the MNF won 9 seats and the Congress bagged 4.

After days of political stalemate, the Congress and the MNF had reached an agreement on May 16 to form a coalition government in the Mara council. The MNF-Congress coalition government was sworn in on June 1 after CEM H. Malvina won a vote of confidence motion.

As per the seat and portfolio sharing formula worked out by the two parties, the Congress occupied the posts of CEM, three EM and a nominated seat, while the MNF occupied the posts of council chairman, deputy CEM and five EM apart from two nominated seats.

The MADC was constituted under the sixth schedule in 1972 for the Mara people.

The council has 25 elected members and three nominated members.

