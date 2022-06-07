Aizawl: The proposed Mizoram State Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre (MSSSCRC), the construction of which is yet to be commenced, is expected to be functional by the end of 2028, a health official said on Monday.

The Rs 500 crore project would be constructed on the outskirts of state capital Aizawl to facilitate swift and better treatment for cancer patients not only in Mizoram but also from the entire northeast, the official said.

It would be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), he said.

The proposed Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre is expected to be one of the best cancer hospitals in the northeast, he added.

Meanwhile, a survey team of officials from JICA met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday and apprised him of the preparatory survey for the project, an official statement said.

Hiroshi Ako, who headed the JICA survey team, gave a presentation on the outline, schedule and the progress of the survey, the statement said.

He elaborated on the goal and strategic objectives and proposed timeline of the project, and urged the Governor to extend the assistance that might be required at certain stages of the implementation of the project.

Kambhampati thanked the JICA survey team for funding the project and appreciated the full responsibility taken up by the JICA for the meticulours survey and design of the project.

He said the project is very important for Mizoram as it has the highest incident rate of cancer in the country and many cancer patients, who need special treatment, have to go outside the state for treatment.

According to officials of JICA, the survey works of the proposed MSSSCRC project are underway which will continue with the preparation of the design for another 2 years.

Branded as “cancer state,” Mizoram holds the top position in cancer across all sites for male and female, tongue cancer (male), lung cancer (male & female), stomach cancer (male & female), hypopharynx cancer (male), and gland cancer (male), according to PBCR published in 2016.

It also topped the list in Cervix cancer in women in the country.

It has been estimated that on average at least 725 people die every year due to cancer and 3 people are diagnosed with the deadly disease every day in Mizoram.

According to a report of National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP)-2012-2016, released in 2020, Mizoram as whole recorded 207 and 172.3 cancer cases of all sites per one lakh population among men and women, respectively.

The report had said that the total number of people diagnosed with cancer cases in the state during 2012-2016 was 8,059, including 3,736 females while 4,080 cancer cases were registered in Aizawl district alone during the same period.

1 out of every 5 persons (both males and females) has the risk of developing cancer in the age group of 0-74 years in Mizoram.

