Aizawl: Acting on a tip off, officials of Excise and Narcotics department on Sunday seized 306 grams of heroin worth Rs. 8.75 lakh in the local market at Tlangcheng village in Champhai district near the Myanmar border, the department said in a statement on Monday.

A peddler identified as Robert Thangsumlanga (29), a resident of Champhai’s Bethel Veng locality, has been arrested for possessing the contraband, the statement said.

The accused was booked under relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, it said.

The department also seized huge quantities of branded liquor, grape wine, beer and Korean-made soju at some stores in Aizawl, including the largest shopping mall in the state – Millennium Centre, on May 27 based on specific information, the statement also said.

Among others, the seized items included 203 bottles (360ml) of Korean-made soju, 106 cans of beer (500ml), 13 bottles of royal stag whisky (750ml), 10 bottles of vodka (750ml), 2,726 bottles of locally processed Champwine (750ml) and 3,675 bottles of Champwine (375 ml), it said.

The department asked people to refrain from selling, hoarding, processing or brewing liquor or wine or any liquid containing alcohol as it is strictly prohibited under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019.

