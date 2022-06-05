Aizawl: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Mizoram police along with security forces seized heroin and foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 3.4 crore, in separate operations at different locations, in Mizoram on Saturday.

Police said that a special branch of the Crime Investigation Department under the state police seized 222 grams of heroin on Saturday on the outskirts of Sateek village in Aizawl district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The contraband, which is worth Rs 1.11 crore in the international market, was concealed in 17 soap cases, police said.

Two peddlers identified as Lalhruaitluanga (25) and Vanlalruata (27), both from south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, police said.

In another operation, Aizawl battalion of Assam Rifles also recovered foreign cigarette worth Rs 2.34 crore near Khuangphah village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar on Saturday, the security forces said in a statement.

The recovered foreign cigarettes included 156 cases of ESSE cigarettes (500 packets in each case), 270 packets of Valiant cigarettes and 63 packets of Farstar cigarettes, the statement said.

The recovered contraband was handed over to state police for further legal action, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: COVID-19: HC for action against air passengers violating mask norms

Trending Stories









