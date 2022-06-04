Aizawl: A 25-year old woman, who is under the Director of Revenue Intelligence’s scanner, was arrested at Lengpui airport in Aizawl on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific input, the accused Sabbathhlui, a resident of Bawngkawn neighbourhood in Aizawl, was arrested upon her arrival at the airport from Kolkata, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

She was wanted in a case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with the recovery of 3,900 poppy seeds, 4.1 lakh sticks of foreign cigarette and cosmetics worth Rs. 1.5 crore from her residence recently, police said.

She was handed over to DRI in Aizawl for further legal action, the police said.

Also read: India, Israel decide to expand defence ties, focus on futuristic tech

Trending Stories









