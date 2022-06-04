Aizawl: Mizoram on Saturday reported 19 new Coronavirus cases, one more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,28,391, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 700 as two more people from Aizawl and Kolasib districts succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.55 per cent as the 19 fresh cases detected from 119 samples tested, he said.

At least 24 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,27,572, he said.

Mizoram currently has 119 active COVID-19 cases.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.31 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.6 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Friday.

