Aizawl: The Mizoram government has approached the Centre over the crisis it has faced in connection with the state health care scheme, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement said that state health minister Dr R. Lalthangliana, who is now camping in the national capital met Union Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan on Thursdays and was apprised of the difficulties faced by the state in connection with the health care scheme.

The two also discussed matters that are pending with the finance minister to enable Mizoram to borrow a loan from Asian Development Bank, it said.

Lalthanglianga also met the additional secretary in the department of Economic Rajat Kumar Mishra on the issue of the state’s health care scheme and the financial constraints faced by the state government.

Mishra assured him of all possible help from his end.

Medical bills of patients amounting to crores of rupees are now pending release under the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme due to a financial crunch.

Lalthanglianga, who also holds the industry and commerce portfolio, met Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and urged him to provide a cargo ship to facilitate border trade between Mizoram and Bangladesh before a concrete between Kawrpuichhuah (Mizoram) and Thekamukh (Bangladesh) is constructed.

