Aizawl: A total of 82.07 per cent students have successfully cleared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or class-12 board examinations.

Results of the board examinations conducted by Mizoram Board of School Education for Arts, Science and Commerce streams during February to March were declared on Tuesday where girls candidates again outshined boys by securing 82.10 pass percentage against 82.04 by boy candidates.

A total of 9,773 students, including 5,174 girls, out of the total 11,908 appeared have successfully cleared the examinations.

While 2,068 students, including 1,097 girls were declared failed, 67 students got a chance for compartmental examination, which is to be notified later.

7,586 students have successfully passed in Arts stream registering a pass percentage of 84.22, while 75.36 per cent out of 2,212 students passed in Science stream.and 75.47 per cent out of 689 students passed in Commerce stream.

Lalrohlui Ralte (girl) of Synod Higher Secondary School in Aizawl topped the merit list in Arts stream.

11 students each figured in the top-ten list in Science and Commerce streams.

Simon Lalremsiama Shangpliang (boy) of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School in Aizawl was first rank holder in Science stream, while Mercy Laltlangsangi (girl) of Oikos Higher Secondary School in Aizawl topped the merit list in Commerce stream.

