Aizawl: The Mizoram government would soon declare the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has killed more than 37,000 pigs, as ‘state disaster’.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Dr. K. Beichhua on Tuesday said Chief Minister Zoramthanga has already given his consent to declare the outbreak as a state disaster.

A notification declaring the outbreak of ASF would soon be published, he said.

As per the data released by the animal husbandry and veterinary department on Tuesday, a total of 37,307 pigs have died due to ASF since March last year, causing huge monetary losses.

Another, 14,174 pigs have also been culled during the same period to prevent the outbreak from further spread, the data said. And at least 3,890 pigs have died and 3,264 others culled so far due to ASF since February this year, it said.

Beichhua said the state government has already received funds to compensate farmers for their culled pigs. Assistance would soon be released to the pig farmers once the state meets its 50 per cent matching share, he said.

The minister added that the state planning department has already approved the state’s matching share and it is now pending with the finance department. The minister also said the state government is taking steps to provide assistance to the pig farmers, whose pigs have died due to ASF as compensation is not expected from the Centre.

The highly-contagious pig disease, which was first reported in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district bordering Bangladesh, has been considered more or less contained as no pig death due to the outbreak was reported since December last year. However, the outbreak resurfaced in February this year.

The ASF has currently affected over 50 villages or localities in seven districts.

