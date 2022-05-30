Aizawl: Mizoram on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, 15 less than the previous day, as the tally rose to 2,28,298, a health department official said.

The death toll stood at 698, with no fresh fatality being reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single day positivity rate increased to 15.22 per cent from 10 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 46 sample tested on Sunday, he said.

The northeastern state now has 161 active cases, while 2,27,439 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 99.62 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.30 lakh samples for Covid-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.59 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

