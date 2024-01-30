Meghalaya: PWD minister reviews three road projects

Shillong: Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), Prestone Tynsong, convened a review meeting on Monday to assess the progress of three projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in Meghalaya.

Tynsong announced that the Government of India had set a deadline for all states to complete PMGSY 1 and PMGSY 2 projects by the end of March. He expressed confidence that the projects were at an advanced stage of completion, with only a few crucial aspects pending, hoping that they were on track to achieve 100% completion within the targeted timeline.

Regarding PMGSY 3 implementation, Tynsong mentioned that it was in progress, and some contractors had already completed their assigned work.

He admitted not having detailed information about the length of projects under PMGSY 1 and 2, as these were covered by the Census starting from 2003. The primary aim of these initiatives was to connect villages that were previously inaccessible by road. PMGSY 3 focuses on the upgradation and re-carpeting of existing state roads, with a target length of 1250 KM.

Responding to concerns about the deteriorating condition of rural roads, the PWD minister emphasised the enormity of the backlog in the state’s road infrastructure. He acknowledged that addressing all issues cannot happen overnight.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong highlighted that the government had allocated a significant budget to the road sector, amounting to not less than Rs 10,000 crore since 2018.

In response to concerns about the quality of roads, Tynsong assured that he had directed officers, including junior engineers, to ensure strict adherence to quality standards during the construction of new roads.

