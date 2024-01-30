Tura: The A.chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) voiced its opposition on Monday to the UGC’s Draft Policy, which proposes declaring a vacancy reserved for SC, ST, and OBC candidates as “unreserved” if there are insufficient candidates from these categories. The organisation expressed concerns and criticisms over the move, prompting them to send a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to register their resentment.

“Opponents argue that this move could erode the existing quota system and diminish opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities. To fully understand the gravity of this issue, it is important to delve into the historical context of reservation policies in India. Affirmative action measures were introduced to address social injustices, discrimination, and disparities prevalent in the caste-ridden society. The reservation system aims to uplift marginalized communities, granting them educational and employment opportunities that were historically denied to them. However, reservation policies 2 have faced ongoing scrutiny and debate regarding their effectiveness and fairness. Critics argue that while the initial intent of affirmative action was noble, over time, it has resulted in unintended consequences, including the perpetuation of caste identities and allegations of tokenism,” it said.

According to the organisation, the UGC’s proposal to de-reserve seats has raised the debate, with concerns that it could dilute the essence of affirmative action and hinder opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities.

“One key concern is the lack of focus on addressing the systemic issues that hinder proper representation of SC, ST, and OBC candidates. Instead of dereserving seats, a more comprehensive approach is needed to examine the factors contributing to underrepresentation. This may involve addressing issues such as inadequate primary education facilities, socio-economic disparities, and institutional biases that impede progress for marginalized individuals,” it said.

Expressing strong opposition to the move, the organization warned that it would pose several challenges and problems including undermining social justice, caste identities and discrimination, political manipulation in the future, and urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to review the decision.

