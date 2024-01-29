Meghalaya BJP leader Alexander receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Shillong: Meghalaya’s senior BJP leader and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department minister, Alexander Laloo Hek, was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
He was awarded the prestigious award in recognition as the best minister and social worker for his dedicated service to Meghalaya and the nation.
The award was presented by Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, at the NDMC Auditorium in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, amidst the presence of esteemed dignitaries.
Hek expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is a great honor to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, traditionally bestowed upon the film industry but extended to MPs and MLAs this time, and I am proud to be one of the recipients.”
Notably, this marks the sixth term for MLA AL Hek, representing the Pynthorumkhrah constituency for over 25 years.
