Meghalaya: Folk musician Silbi Passah conferred Padma Shri

Shillong: Prominent folk musician Silbi Passah from Meghalaya was conferred the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Passah, a resident of Riatsamthiah, Shillong, was awarded for her distinguished service in the field of ‘Art’.
On February 24 last year, Passah had received Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2021 from President Droupadi Murmu.
Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities – art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.
The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March-April every year.
