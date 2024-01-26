Meghalaya celebrates 75th Republic Day

Shillong: Along with the rest of the country, Meghalaya celebrated the 75th Republic Day on Friday. In Shillong, the celebration was held at Polo Grounds. Meghalaya where Governor, Phagu Chauhan unfurled the National Flag.

The governor took the Salute of the marching contingents comprising of the BSF, CRPF, District Executive Force, East Khasi Hills District, Sikkim Police, 1st MLP Bn, NCC Boys, NCC Girls, Meghalaya Bharat Scouts and Guides, Sacred Heart Girl’s Hr. Sc. School, Brass Band Border Wing Home Guards and Pipe Band Assam Regiment Centre.

During the programme, the Governor handed over the U Tirot Sing Award 2024 for Arts and Culture to Risingbor Kurkalang, Pa Togan N Sangma Award 2024 for Social Service to Dr. Delphine Gare Momin and U Kiang Nangbah Award 2024 for Sports to Phrangki Buam.

The Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) & Pradhan Mantri Jan Yojana (PMJAY) awards for hospitals as the top performing hospitals both public and private based on their overall performance, utilization and quality was also distributed during the programme.

The top performing PHC in the District of East Khasi Hills is awarded to Pomlum PHC, top performing CHC in the State goes to Mawphlang CHC, East Khasi Hills, top performing private hospitals in the State goes to Bethany Hospital, Shillong and Bansara Eye Care Centre, East Khasi Hills, the top performing Chest Hospital in the State goes to Reid Provincial Chest Hospital, East Khasi Hills District and the top performing Maternal and Child Hospital in the State goes to Ganesh Das Government Maternal & Child Hospital, East Khasi Hills District. Further, the Reid Provincial Chest Hospital, East Khasi Hills District has also bagged the award for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Quality Certification Hospital.

During the programme, announcements were also made for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police (City), John M Sangma, AB-Inspector and Teibor Sumer, Havildar and Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service to Aniosca Basaiawmoit, Inspector posted as Senior Instructor at Central Training Institute of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Mawdiangdiang.

The celebration saw the tableau presentation by the Tourism Department, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, DCIC-East Khasi Hills, Superintendent of Fisheries, Meghalaya State Skills Development Society, District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, District Horticulture, DFO, Social Forestry, NCC, Divisional Soil and Water Conservation and District Election Officer. The best tableau was awarded to the DCIC-East Khasi Hills (1st place), Meghalaya State Skills Development Society, (2nd place) and District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary (3rd place).

In the March Past competition, NCC Girls bagged first prize, while NCC Boys and Sacred Heart Girl’s Hr. Sc. School bagged the second and third prizes respectively.

Other highlights of the programme include cultural programmes which were presented by Seng Khasi Higher Secondary School, Mawngap District Christian Multi-Purpose Higher Secondary School Sanmer Higher Secondary School, Upper Shillong and Mission UP SSA School, Mawryngkneng.

